menu
National 15.9.2016 07:11 pm

Jiba to appeal court ruling

ANA
National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba during a media briefing on August 18, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jiba finally spoke out on the fraud and perjury charges against that were brought against by the NPA. The charges were withdrawn yesterday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden).

National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba during a media briefing on August 18, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jiba finally spoke out on the fraud and perjury charges against that were brought against by the NPA. The charges were withdrawn yesterday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden).

Jiba was on Wednesday struck off the roll of advocates for her handling of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s case.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NPA), Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, will appeal the decision by the North Gauteng High Court to strike her off the roll of advocates, her lawyer said on Thursday.

“We are working on her application for leave to appeal which we hope to file in the next few days,” Advocate Zola Majavu said.

The advocate made his remarks after the High Court in Pretoria ordered that Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi be struck off the roll of advocates.

The General Council of the Bar had applied to the court to have them struck from the roll after several adverse ruling against them.

Handing down judgment, Judge Francis Legodi said Jiba and Mrwebi should have stood firm and prosecuted suspended crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli on the charges of fraud and corruption.

“I cannot believe that two officers of the court (advocates) who hold such high positions in the prosecuting authority will stoop so low for the protection and defence of one individual who had been implicated in serious offences,” the judgment read.

“In fact, taking into account the kind of personality (referring to Mdluli), Mrwebi and Jiba had to deal with, they should have stood firm and vigorous in the ground by persisting to prosecute Mdluli on fraud and corruption charges,” the judgment continued.

“By their conduct, they did not only bring the prosecuting authority and the legal profession into disrepute, but have also brought the good office of the president of the Republic of South Africa into disrepute by failing to prosecute Mdluli … It is this kind of behaviour that diminishes the image of our country and its institutions which are meant to be impartial, independent and transparent in the exercise of their legislative public powers.”

ALSO READ >> NPA’s Jiba, Mrwebi struck off the roll of advocates

He said Jiba and Mrwebi were assigned to deal with the surge of crimes like fraud and corruption by investigating and prosecuting them without fear, favour and prejudice.

Legodi said that Jiba was like a commander-in-chief and was required to lead by example.

“But instead, she flouted every rule in the fight against crime. Her failure to intervene when she was required to do so, has failed the citizens of this country and in the process, brought the image of the legal profession and prosecuting authority into disrepute,” the judgment read.

The judge said Mrwebi and Jiba should be found to have ceased to be fit and proper persons to remain on a roll of advocates.

“The names of Ms Nomgcobo Jiba and Mr Lawrence Sithembiso Mrwebi are hereby struck from the roll of advocates,” said Legodi.

Jiba and Mrwebi have, in the past, been criticised by the Supreme Court of Appeal and by High Court judges for the decision to withdraw corruption, fraud, and murder charges against Mdluli.

However, Advocate Majavu said his client, Jiba, was appealing the judgment, which if allowed to stand would have an adverse impact on her.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
NPA’s Jiba, Mrwebi struck off the roll of advocates 15.9.2016
Tony Yengeni back in Cape Town court 26.7.2016
‘Project aimed to sink Mdluli’ – lawyer 11.6.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City
Phakaaathi

Arrows too sharp for Cape Town City

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

readers' choice

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions
National

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.