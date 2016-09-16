menu
Editorials 16.9.2016

70% of Africans don’t trust their political leaders

Graft is so widespread on the continent and in this country it robs the poorest of the poor of services.

It comes as no surprise that nearly 70% of Africans believe political party leaders are more concerned with pursuing their own political ambitions than with representing the people’s interests.

In a survey across 36 African countries by Afrobarometer, fewer than half of the survey participants said they trusted their MPs (48%) and local councillors (46%).

Sad as they are, these figures suggest one thing – that people do not trust their political leaders. They surely have plenty of reasons not to trust them, the major one being corruption.



Graft is so widespread on the continent and in this country it robs the poorest of the poor of services. Regrettably, leaders talk tough on the scourge but their talk is hardly followed by any decisive action.

When citizens no longer trust their leaders, it’s democracy that’s the ultimate casualty.

