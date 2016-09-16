Protesting Ekurhuleni residents give Masina a week to respond

Protesting residents from Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, have given the newly-elected leadership of the Ekurhuleni Municipality seven days to respond to their demands or face intensified protest action.

Disgruntled protesters yesterday barricaded roads with burning tyres, rocks and rubble, demanding improved service delivery. Schooling in the area, which saw a clinic torched during violent protests last year, was also disrupted.

One of the community leaders, Mashao Rasebotse, told The Citizen that residents had not forgotten about the service delivery issues that were raised while former mayor Mondli Gungubele was still in office.

“We are saying to [new mayor] Mzwandile Masina and company that we still have unresolved issues that need to be addressed urgently,” Rasebotse said.

He said they were prepared to give Masina time to respond to their grievances, but they would not rest on their laurels. Among residents’ demands are requests for schools, a clinic and recreational facilities. “We are giving the new mayor seven days to respond to our demands,” Rasebotse said.

“Should he fail to do so, we will have no choice but to intensify our protests. That’s the only language our government understands.”

