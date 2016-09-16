menu
National 16.9.2016 05:30 am

Makhura to address controversial land grabs

Steven Tau
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Earlier this week, police officers were monitoring Nelmaphius in Tshwane after several people invaded vacant land there.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to speak about the provincial government’s stance on land grabs today. In recent weeks, law enforcers have been dealing with illegal occupants of vacant land.

The premier’s spokesperson, Phumla Sekhonyane, said the briefing – initially scheduled for midweek – had been postponed due to other commitments Makhura had. Earlier this week, police officers were monitoring Nelmaphius in Tshwane after several people invaded vacant land there.

Other areas hit by land invasions since the August 3 local government elections, when the ANC lost control of both Tshwane and Johannesburg, included Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Mamelodi East and Orange Farm in the south of Johannesburg.

The DA gained control of Tshwane and Johannesburg with the pledged backing of the EFF after the polls. The EFF supports land invasions. While the ANC has denied involvement in the illegal land invasions, the EFF made it clear that occupying land will remain part of its programme to ensure black people get to own land.

The EFF’s Gauteng acting chairperson, Mandisa Mashego, told The Citizen this week they would continue working with people from various communities on occupying land. The land, she said, was stolen from blacks by the likes of Jan van Riebeek in 1652.

READ MORE: EFF blackmails DA councils, threatens to ‘put it on notice’

She also warned the DA that they will be “put on notice” should they try to fight land invasions. “The ANC tried before to stop us with rubber bullets and the Red Ants and we are saying to the DA, try that with us and we will end your occupation of council.

“Remember, you (the DA) did not get outright majority wins in the elections,” Mashego said.

