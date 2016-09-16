Zuma ‘captured’ by Guptas, says Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has once again insisted that President Jacob Zuma has been captured by the controversial Gupta family.

Maimane said this time the family are pulling the strings from 11 000km away amid reports that they have exited South Africa. “We are convinced that many of our institutions are captured,” Maimane said yesterday.

“The role of the Guptas goes further than immediately meets the eye. “Even if they are 11 000km away as some have suggested, they’ve still got number one’s number and he is captured.”

Maimane was speaking during the DA’s presentation of its alternative presidential handbook in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The opposition party called on parliament to review the presidential handbook to avoid any future Nkandlas, blue light brigades, R4 billion jets and bloated VIP protection services.

Last year, the presidency made public its official presidential handbook which provides guidelines for the administrative, logistical, security and general support services to be rendered by the state to the president, his or her spouse and dependent children and the deputy president and his or her spouse.

Maimane told journalists the presidential handbook was an “open-ended” and “toothless” instrument that has done next to nothing to curtail the president’s careless spending.

He described the DA’s alternative presidential handbook as an implementable guideline to put a stop to the wasteful spending that has reached unimaginable levels under Zuma’s presidency.

“This presidential handbook has been drafted in such a way as to remove any ambiguity. “For example, it won’t allow a swimming pool being charitably termed a ‘firepool’,” Maimane said.

“Therefore, this handbook seeks to address the manifold shortcomings of the current presidential handbook, which sets out to delineate which government department is liable for the president’s spending but without setting crucial parameters or limitations.”