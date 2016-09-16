Snaith to come out Jets-A-Blazing

Justin Snaith has brought Jets-A-Blazing from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape and the four-year-old filly had a decent enough first run in Port Elizabeth.

On that occasion she went off favourite at 28-10 but could only manage second spot behind Favour’s Pride. She was found to have blood in the mouth after the race.

That run was on the turf and today Snaith has elected to try her out on the Polytrack in Race 6, a Novice Plate for fillies and mares over 1300m. He will no doubt have worked her on the surface in Port Elizabeth so he will have some sort of idea of how she will perform.

However, she is by Captain Al and his progeny do tend to run well on sand and Polytrack. She is also out of a Jet Master mare, Cosmic Jet, and they also tend to run well on this sort of surface.

Almost everything is in her favour to finally notch up her second victory but there is still one factor jockey Andrew Fortune will have to overcome and that is No 11 draw. That should not be too much of a concern as there is quite a long back straight before they hit the turn and that will allow Fortune to get a decent position.

La Rebel is the best handicapped runner with a 1.5kg advantage pull in her favour.

If one is looking for upset material Peonie Rock and Samiam look the main protagonists.