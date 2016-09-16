menu
Racing News 16.9.2016 06:44 am

Snaith to come out Jets-A-Blazing

Jack Milner

It is anyone’s guess whether a horse will take to the Polytrack but often breeding is some guide.

Justin Snaith has brought Jets-A-Blazing from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape and the four-year-old filly had a decent enough first run in Port Elizabeth.

On that occasion she went off favourite at 28-10 but could only manage second spot behind Favour’s Pride. She was found to have blood in the mouth after the race.

That run was on the turf and today Snaith has elected to try her out on the Polytrack in Race 6, a Novice Plate for fillies and mares over 1300m. He will no doubt have worked her on the surface in Port Elizabeth so he will have some sort of idea of how she will perform.

However, she is by Captain Al and his progeny do tend to run well on sand and Polytrack. She is also out of a Jet Master mare, Cosmic Jet, and they also tend to run well on this sort of surface.

Almost everything is in her favour to finally notch up her second victory but there is still one factor jockey Andrew Fortune will have to overcome and that is No 11 draw. That should not be too much of a concern as there is quite a long back straight before they hit the turn and that will allow Fortune to get a decent position.

La Rebel is the best handicapped runner with a 1.5kg advantage pull in her favour.

If one is looking for upset material Peonie Rock and Samiam look the main protagonists.

 

Related Stories
Harvard Crimson looks best in Paddock Stakes 22.7.2016
Captain set to bag Cape race 5.7.2016
Lyle Hewitson, the July’s ‘boy jockey’ 2.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

readers' choice

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology
National

Twitter uproar after Dlamini’s ‘shock’ at blacks rejecting Zuma apology

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares
National

Mbete guns for Holomisa over alleged VBS shares

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it
National

ANCYL says it’s reclaiming policies the EFF ‘stole’ from it

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions
National

Workers booted from office of ex-premier raking in millions

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.