Entertainment 15.9.2016 10:11 pm

Siyakha withdrawn from Idols SA

Citizen reporter
Siyakhanya Tshayela. Picture: Supplied

Tshayela had entered into discussions with an independent recording company before entering Idols, but she maintained there was no contract in place.

Siyakha Tshayela has been withdrawn from the 2016 season of Idols South Africa with effect from 15th September 2016 as a result of a dispute between herself and an independent recording company, Idols SA said in a statement.

Idols SA says Tshayela informed them in August that she had entered into discussions with an independent recording company before entering Idols, but she maintained there was no contract in place. However, the recording company insists there is a contract.

“Participants are required to sign an exclusive recording deal with the Idols-appointed recording label when they enter the series.

“Discussions have been held with all the affected parties since then, but there is still no resolution.

“Due to conditions stipulated by the Idols format rights holder, we are unable to continue with a contestant that is currently involved in a legal dispute of this nature.  Ms. Tshayela is therefore not able to continue as a contestant.”

The 23-year-old stole the hearts of South Africans the day she auditioned, further giving a stellar individual performance when she sang Beyonce’s Irreplaceable, getting a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

It is heartbreaking that she will not be competing anymore, however, we wish her the best in her future plans.

