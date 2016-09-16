menu
National 16.9.2016 07:49 am

ANC’s Tony Yengeni back in court

ANA
ANC veteran Tony Yengeni arrives at the Cape Town magistrates' court. Picture: ANA

Yengeni believes his drink-driving case is a political conspiracy contrived by the DA.

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tony Yengeni is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday, when his drink-driving trial resumes.

In a previous court appearance, Yengeni told the court that he was not drunk when he was arrested on August 11, 2013, in Greenpoint in Cape Town.

“If I was five times over the legal limit, I would have caused a serious accident. I don’t agree with the state’s case that I was drunk,” he said at the time.

The ANC veteran believes the case against him is a political conspiracy engineered by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

ALSO READ: ANC wounds are self-inflicted

Yengeni has insisted that he had just three sips of African beer on the day of his arrest and that he was not intoxicated. This, despite his blood alcohol showing he was five times over the legal limit.

He was shown footage of himself driving. His car approaches an intersection in Greenpoint and can be seen crossing over a barrier line.

The court saw a statement by DA MP Diane Kohler Barnard released the day after Yengeni’s arrest calling for justice to take its course and referred to drink-driving charges levelled against Yengeni in 2007.

In that case, he was acquitted, and the Goodwood Police Station commander was fired and convicted of defeating the administration of justice for tampering with Yengeni’s blood sample.

– African News Agency (ANA)

