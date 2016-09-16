WATCH: 10-year-old whizz-kid drummer touches hearts

After seeing drummers on TV and in church, Maseko was inspired to build his own makeshift drum kit out of junk. He put together an entire drum set one afternoon made from discarded plastic buckets, coffee tins, bricks and metal drums, he told All4Women.

Maseko’s mom Bontle Setshedi is extremely proud of her son, telling the Sunday Times that she believed he had a gift from God.

Watch Sihle play on his makeshift drums below:

After a video of Maseko playing his homemade kit went viral on Facebook, his uncle decided to invest in the young man’s talent.

Itumeleng Setshedi bought the young musician his first brand new drum kit for R3 500.

According to Maseko’s mother, he plays on his kit every afternoon after school, with the neighbourhood kids joining in with song and dance.

Watch Sihle play his new drums below:

– Caxton News Service