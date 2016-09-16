Hope Zinde’s son to apply for bail

Mark Zinde, who was this week declared fit to stand trial for the murder of his media personality mother, is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he will apply for bail.

The 23-year-old is accused of murdering his mother, Hope Zinde, a former journalist, television news anchor and board member at the SABC.

Mark Zinde also faces a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

The state alleges he killed his mother, 50, at their home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits in June. The former SABC employee’s body was found in the boot of her car.

Her son was arrested as a suspect. The murder accused was referred to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria.

The psychiatric report read in court on Monday declared that Zinde was fit to stand trial and he was capable of understanding court proceedings; the report further stated that he did not suffer any mental disorder when he allegedly killed his mother.

His lawyer Francois Joubert told the court they were disputing parts of the report that indicate that Zinde was fit to stand trial.

“We are disputing the report … the accused was on psychiatric treatment before the incident,” Joubert told the court on Monday.

In an affidavit read out in court during his second appearance in June, his grandmother Audrey Zinde said her grandson was not in his right state of mind when he allegedly killed his mother.

The affidavit was presented in support of an application made to court for Zinde to be sent for psychiatric observation.

– African News Agency (ANA)