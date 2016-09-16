menu
Woman seriously injured after hand stuck in mince mixer

Robinson Nqola
FILE PICTURE: Assorted meat on sale. Picture: Michel Bega

A woman sustained serious injuries after her hand accidentally got stuck in a meat-grinding machine at a butchery in the north of Pretoria.
The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon at 1.20pm, Rekord Centurion reported.
According to an eyewitness who works in a neighbouring store, a female employee at a butchery in Grootvlei was busy making boerewors and “suddenly her hand was trapped in the machine”.
Emergency services Netcare911 attended the scene and stablised the woman on the scene before airlifting her.
“Netcare911 deployed two emergency care practitioners and a critical care assistant to this incident and found the woman’s hand still stuck in the mincer,” said Athlenda Mathe.
Mathe said after assessing the woman, it was found that her injuries were serious.
“She was stabilised on the scene and and a helicopter was dispatched to airlift the woman together with the machinery to a trauma 1 facility in Johannesburg.”
– Caxton News Service
