menu
National 16.9.2016 01:56 pm

Child, 10, leaves suicide note, goes missing

Sugan Naidoo/More Love Mafu
Hero, Frank Lotteringdid not give up on searching for the child who left a suicide note.

Hero, Frank Lotteringdid not give up on searching for the child who left a suicide note.

The massive search was called off at about 11pm.

Residents in Albersville, KwaZulu-Natal, together with police officers and security guards from Lazer 911, rallied on late on Thursday in an attempt to find a child who went missing from Gannet Grove, South Coast Herald reports.

The 10-year-old girl went missing at about 4pm after apparently leaving a suicide note.

Lazer 911 Security responded to the distress call on the SOS group, issued by Gannet Grove resident Sew Ghingai.

The massive search was called off at about 11pm, at which time there was no sign of the missing child.

READ MORE: Man sets himself alight in suicide attempt

But dedicated Lazer 911 reaction officer Frank Lottering returned to the scene and continued the search alone until he found the girl in the bushes about 100 metres from her house.

Lottering told The Citizen: “It is alleged that before the child ran away, the nanny had shouted at her and hence left the note and disappeared, and therefore, when l tried to return her home, she screamed and refused to go home until her mother was back from the police.”

A case will be investigated by Port Shepstone police.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Boy found hanging from tree in Klipspruit 5.9.2016
KZN sex video teen attempts suicide 23.8.2016
Islamic State suicide bombers kill 10 Libyan soldiers in Sirte 19.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign
National

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.