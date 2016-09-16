WATCH: Metro police van ignores stop sign

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has launched an investigation into the conduct of one of its own officers after he was caught on video not slowing down at a stop sign.

A resident captured the video last Wednesday shortly before 4pm at the intersection of Gottfried and Sarel streets, close to Boundary Silk Bazaar, Kempton Park, on the East Rand, Kempton Express reported.

The department’s spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Wilfred Kgasago confirmed an investigation would be undertaken.

In the video, one can see the van approaching the intersection with two cars in front of it.

Although not quite clear, it does not look as if either one of the cars stopped either.

The metro police van then follows it around the corner without stopping, turning right towards Boundary Silk Bazaar.

– Caxton News Service