menu
Other sport 16.9.2016 09:24 am

Two more medals for SA Paralympic team

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (14 years old) in 2016 Paralympic Games 200m at the Olympic Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ntando Mahlangu won silver in the race. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (14 years old) in 2016 Paralympic Games 200m at the Olympic Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ntando Mahlangu won silver in the race. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Another two medals were added to the nation’s haul on Thursday.

Team SA continued to gain momentum after eight days of competition at the Rio Paralympics as visually-impaired sprinter Jonathan Ntutu raced to silver in the 100m T12 final in 11.09, taking second place behind Leinier Pineda of Cuba, who won gold in 10.97.

Dyan Buis, meanwhile, made up for his disappointment earlier in the week when he narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100m dash, grabbing bronze in the long jump T38 final.

Buys produced a best leap of 6.58m, with Jianwen Hu of China snatching gold (6.64m) after a hard-fought contest.

In other track and field events, Chenelle van Zyl ended fourth in the F35 shot put final with a best heave of 8.49m, and 14-year-old Ntando Mahlangu, who earned 200m silver last week, finished fifth in the 100m T42 final in 12.57.

Anrune Liebenberg, who pocketed 400m silver earlier at the Games, finished second in her 200m T45/46/47 heat in 26.63 to book her place in Friday’s final.

Elsewhere, in the pool, Hendri Herbst settled for fourth place in the 100m freestyle S11 final in 59.71, touching the wall 0.08 behind Japanese bronze medallist Keiichi Kimura.

With three days of competition remaining at the multisport spectacle, Team SA had bagged a total of 13 medals, including five gold, four silver and four bronze.

Related Stories
Liebenberg storms to ninth SA medal 15.9.2016
Situ makes spectacular comeback in Rio 14.9.2016
The crooks are back in charge 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
Celebrities

Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign
National

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.