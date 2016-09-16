Durban beach cleanup movement lends hand to international cause

Plastic pollution and filthy beaches that threaten marine life remain a problem, but Dale Johnson of the #CleanBlueLagoon movement in the north of Durban believes more and more people are becoming aware of the problem of plastic pollution that poses a threat to the ocean.

The #CleanBlueLagoon movement will join in the International Coastal Cleanup event tomorrow, September 17, to clear litter from beaches, but this time, the #CleanBlueLagoon movement will be cleaning the south of the river bank from the Kingfisher Canoe Club to the Mouth of the Umgeni River, in the north of Durban.

Therefore, Johnson has decided to bring the next #CleanBlueLagoon movement forward to October 1 in anticipation of the litter that will wash on to the beaches from the expected rainfall. “The rain – which is brilliant – has fallen this last week and will continue throughout the weekend, so I am sure the area will need our attention sooner rather than later,” Johnson said.

He calls on interested parties to offer their assistance to the cleanup mission.

“Lastly #CleanBlueLagoon is not a once-off event. We have been doing cleanups in the affected area since late March of this year. We have a vision of getting to a #noCBLby2025 sooner rather than later.”

He said the movement was partnering with the Duzi Conservation Trust, the Durban Partnership against Plastic Pollution and Coast Watch in a bid to reach their goal. “There are many plans and strategies in place and being formulated to effect change and bring us to our vision of a clean river and minimal pollution flow into the ocean,” Johnson said.

As stated on the Ocean Conservancy website, ocean trash is a serious pollution problem and poses a threat to the health of marine life, people and local economies. According to the website, nearly 800 000 volunteers worldwide participated in the 2015 International Coastal Cleanup, clearing 18 million pounds of litter.

Carte Blanche reports that various cleanup initiatives will be taking place throughout South Africa in support of the International Cleanup Day and will take place on the KZN coastline and in the Cape provinces. Some cleanups will also take place inland.

– Caxton News Service