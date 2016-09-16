menu
Woman provisionally released after shooting dead ‘burglar’

Eliot Mahlase
Photo: Supplied

The woman spotted two men in her backyard, and when they attacked her, she shot one of them in ‘self-defence’.

An woman who killed a man during an alleged burglary has been provisionally released from police custody pending further investigations.

According to the Intelligence Bureau SA (Ibsa), this happened before 7am on Sunday morning on Kalkheuwel Street, Erasmia, in Pretoria, Rekord Centurion reported.

The woman spotted two men in her backyard. When the suspects noticed the woman, they allegedly attacked her. In self-defence, according to her, she drew a gun and shot both of them.

Ibsa said one of the robbers was declared dead on the scene.

“Though the second suspect was badly wounded, he managed to escape,” Ibsa said in a statement.

Ibsa advised residents to keep an eye out for the wounded man.

The woman appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said the case has since been postponed for further investigation.

Police are investigating charges of murder and house robbery.

– Caxton News Service

