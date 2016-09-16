Safa suspends Moroka Swallows games

The Dube Birds will have to watch the ABC Motsepe League action from the sidelines after Safa’s decision to halt their participation in the third-tier league, as there is a dispute between shareholders of the legendary Soweto club.

Swallows minority shareholder representative Charles Makhubu confirmed that a meeting had been scheduled to resolve the matter before Swallows get their league campaign under way.

The club was expected to play their first game this past weekend against Soweto Panthers in Soweto this past weekend.

“Safa decided to suspend our games pending a discussion. We will be having a meeting tomorrow [Saturday] to come and assemble at White City in Soweto to deal with this matter, but we are sure by tomorrow we will reach a settlement for the games to commence,” Makhubu told Khaya FM.