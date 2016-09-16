Jiba ‘devastated’ but verdict not end of her career – lawyer

Majavu was speaking to Power FM this morning, where he was interviewed about the court verdict that was handed to deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mwrebi, yesterday.

The pair were struck off the roll of advocates for their poor handling of the case of ex-crime boss Richard Mdludli. It was said they had gone to great lengths to protect Mdluli from prosecution after charges of corruption were brought against him.

Majavu said Jiba was considering the court’s judgment and was intent on appealing it. He said she would explore all avenues to ensure being struck off the roll was the last thing that happened. According to Majavu, Jiba could still continue in her position at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) despite the ruling.

The next step in handling Jiba’s matter was for president Jacob Zuma to review her case, and either directly remove her or launch an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Judge Francis Legodi was scathing in his judgment against Jiba and Mrwebi.

“By their conduct, they did not only bring the prosecuting authority and the legal profession into disrepute, but have also brought the good office of the president of the Republic of South Africa into disrepute by failing to prosecute Mdluli. It is this kind of behaviour that diminishes the image of our country and its institutions, which are meant to be impartial, independent and transparent in the exercise of their legislative public powers.”

In response, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said they would reflect on it.

“We will reflect on issues raised in the judgment with a view to determining legal avenues to explore.”