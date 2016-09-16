menu
Gaxa/Chiefs dispute still not resolved

Jonty Mark
Siboniso Gaxa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The contract dispute between Siboniso Gaxa and Kaizer Chiefs will run into next month, after a resolution was not reached at a hearing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Gaxa’s agent Glyn Binkin confirmed to Phakaaathi that the matter, which is in front of a South African Football Association Dispute Resolution chamber, had been postponed to October 18.

Kaizer Chiefs announced last year that Gaxa had signed a two-year contract extension at the club. At the end of May, however, Chiefs claimed that Gaxa was available on a free transfer as his contract had come to an end.

Gaxa then took the matter to the DRC, but it seems he will now have to wait a while longer for a verdict.

“They have set aside, October 18 and 19,” said Binkin.

“So I think it will get done then.”

