National 16.9.2016 12:05 pm

UPDATE: People respond to Cosmo City march

CNS Reporter
Residents marching this morning against crime after a Pakistan resident was killed in ext 4.

Social media users say the marchers allowing pupils to attend school but restricting teachers from entering the suburb makes no sense.

A massive community march staged on Friday morning shut down all taxi services in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, Randburg Sun reports.

According to marchers, no taxis will be entering or leaving the suburb.

The march has caused traffic delays on Malibongwe Drive, particularly routes bypassing South Africa Drive.

Earlier, there were reports of rocks and burning tyres obstructing the road.

READ MORE: Westbury shootings push residents to plan massive march

However, according to Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Bulan Muthan, who is on the scene, the 400 marchers are peaceful, and no issues have been reported.

“Roads and schools are open, it’s business as normal so far,” Muthan said.

According to a message being circulated on WhatsApp, and confirmed by Muthan, the march against crime in the area has been organised by members of the community.

Marchers plan to make their way from the taxi rank in Cosmo City, to the MEC of safety and security’s office in Joburg.

According to the message, the march “comes after the killing of one of the Pakistani residents in Extension 4″.

Several people took to social media this morning, claiming that the march allowing pupils to attend school but restricting teachers from entering the suburb made no sense.

Others said the march was only organised and attended by unemployed people and was “kinda ridiculous”.

 

 

– Caxton News Service

