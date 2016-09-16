UPDATE: People respond to Cosmo City march

A massive community march staged on Friday morning shut down all taxi services in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, Randburg Sun reports.

According to marchers, no taxis will be entering or leaving the suburb.

The march has caused traffic delays on Malibongwe Drive, particularly routes bypassing South Africa Drive.

Earlier, there were reports of rocks and burning tyres obstructing the road.

However, according to Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Bulan Muthan, who is on the scene, the 400 marchers are peaceful, and no issues have been reported.

“Roads and schools are open, it’s business as normal so far,” Muthan said.

According to a message being circulated on WhatsApp, and confirmed by Muthan, the march against crime in the area has been organised by members of the community.

Marchers plan to make their way from the taxi rank in Cosmo City, to the MEC of safety and security’s office in Joburg.

According to the message, the march “comes after the killing of one of the Pakistani residents in Extension 4″.

Several people took to social media this morning, claiming that the march allowing pupils to attend school but restricting teachers from entering the suburb made no sense.

Others said the march was only organised and attended by unemployed people and was “kinda ridiculous”.

And now we cant go to work because of the march!

.#jeezy_23 @ Cosmo City Multi Purpose Center https://t.co/7NCf2UOhF4 — IG: amu.ndlovu (@Jafta999) September 16, 2016

Cosmo City has been blocked by residents, burning tyres protesting. — Intelligence Bureau (@IntelliBureau) September 16, 2016

– Caxton News Service