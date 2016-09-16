menu
Local News 16.9.2016 11:57 am

PSL proud of Downs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Premier Soccer League acting CEO, Mato Madlala. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

PSL has wished the club well on their Caf Champions League first leg semifinal clash with Zesco United in Zambia this weekend.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting chief executive Mato Madlala says the association is proud of Mamelodi Sundowns and has wished the club well on their Caf Champions League first leg semifinal clash with Zesco United in Zambia this weekend.

“We are extremely proud of what Mamelodi Sundowns have achieved so far in the CAF Champions League, and we are confident they will make the country proud by advancing to the finals. As the PSL, we also celebrate this moment of having one of our clubs among the top four clubs in the African continent,” Madlala said in a statement.

“On behalf of the league and the club members, we would like to wish Mamelodi Sundowns the best of luck in Zambia. We urge South Africans to also get behind them when they are playing at home, as their success is directly linked to all of us.”

The return leg will be played on the next weekend, on the September 24.

