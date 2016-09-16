menu
National 16.9.2016

PE teens face murder charges for fatal hijacking

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Four teenage boys linked to the hijacking and murder of 53-year-old woman are due to appear in court on Friday.

A 15-year-old Port Elizabeth girl who was detained this week in connection with the hijacking and murder of 53-year-old Magda van Vuuren has been released.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the girl was released from custody on Thursday because there was not enough evidence to link her to the crime.

However, four teenage boys, who are learners at Westview School, were expected to appear in Justice Nerina House Court on Friday in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy and the 15 year-old girl were arrested in Van Vuuren’s BMW at a petrol station in Blue Water Bay, just hours after Van Vuuren was shot and killed during a hijacking on Diaz Road, Adcockvale.

Van Vuuren was visiting her mother on Monday afternoon when she was shot in the back, allegedly by a young schoolboy in uniform, who then drove off in her car. Van Vuuren later died in hospital.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning at his home in Zwide, where police also recovered a firearm. Police said the firearm belonged to the boy’s father.

Subsequently an additional two teenage boys were arrested for the same crime.

The teenagers are facing charges of murder, vehicle hijacking, illegal possession of firearm and possession of suspected stolen property.

– African News Agency (ANA)

