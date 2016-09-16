Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Two robbers broke into the home of high court Judge Mabel Jansen last Friday and demanded files for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s tax files.

According to IOL, Judge Jansen’s spokesperson Kirk Russell said the gun-wielding robbers broke into her Pretoria home and demanded files for Malema’s tax case.

The robbers, believed to be Nigerian nationals, got away with jewellery and her court laptop, Russel told the publication.

Judge Jansen presided over the case in which the South African Revenue Service (Sars) was seeking to have him sequestrated. In the case, Sars claimed the EFF leader had not been honest about the source of his R18 million tax bill and was trying to dodge paying donation tax.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told the publication that the matter was being investigated.

The judge made headlines earlier this year over “racist” comments she made on Facebook. In the conversation, Judge Jansen expressed her belief that rape was part of black culture.

