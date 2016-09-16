menu
National 16.9.2016 12:59 pm

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Citizen reporter
Mabel Jansen. Picture: Supplied

Mabel Jansen. Picture: Supplied

Judge Jansen presided over the case in which Sars sought to have the EFF leader sequestrated.

Two robbers broke into the home of high court Judge Mabel Jansen last Friday and demanded files for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s tax files.

According to IOL, Judge Jansen’s spokesperson Kirk Russell said the gun-wielding robbers broke into her Pretoria home and demanded files for Malema’s tax case.

The robbers, believed to be Nigerian nationals, got away with jewellery and her court laptop, Russel told the publication.

Judge Jansen presided over the case in which the South African Revenue Service (Sars) was seeking to have him sequestrated. In the case, Sars claimed the EFF leader had not been honest about the source of his R18 million tax bill and was trying to dodge paying donation tax.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told the publication that the matter was being investigated.

The judge made headlines earlier this year over “racist” comments she made on Facebook. In the conversation, Judge Jansen expressed her belief that rape was part of black culture.

ALSO READ >> Activist slams ‘racist’ Mabel Jansen

“I still have to meet a black girl who was not raped at about 12,” said Jansen in a Facebook conversation.

“Ninety-nine percent of criminal cases I hear is of black fathers/uncles/brothers raping children as young as 5 years old. Is this part of your culture?

“Fact: Apartheid existed. Fact: Black children and women are raped and abused and beaten and mistreated by black men to an extent that is so sickening one cannot even cope with it. And that is a fact,” she added.

“Want to read my files: rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape of minors by black family members. It is never-ending.”

This caused a huge uproar on social media, with some calling for her to be sacked.

ALSO READ >> ‘Racist’ judge Mabel Jansen bides time

Responding to the criticism, Jansen said her comments were taken out of context and referred to specific court cases.

“What I stated confidentially to somebody in a position to help has been taken completely out of context and referred to specific court cases,” she said.

