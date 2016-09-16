menu
National 16.9.2016 01:16 pm

Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

CNS reporter
A man reportedly crashed into the glass wall of Standard Bank's Rosebank offices on Wednesday night. Picture: Eazy Ed's Facebook page.

A man reportedly crashed into the glass wall of Standard Bank's Rosebank offices on Wednesday night. Picture: Eazy Ed's Facebook page.

The man had reportedly just learnt his house and vehicle would be repossessed by the bank.

A motorist drove his vehicle into the glass wall of the Standard Bank offices in Rosebank on Wednesday night, September 14, reportedly after he had learnt his house and vehicle would be repossessed by the bank.

Eazy Ed posted three photos of the incident on his Facebook page.

Easy Ed posted three pictures of the incident on his Facebook page.

Easy Ed posted three pictures of the incident on his Facebook page.

TimesLive reported the man was angry with the bank, and that Standard Bank spokesperson Erik Larsen said police were investigating the case.

EWN further reported that police said the man was not drunk, and that nobody was in the offices at the time of the crash.

Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign
National

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.