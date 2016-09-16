Motorist ‘unleashes anger’ by crashing into Standard Bank glass wall

A motorist drove his vehicle into the glass wall of the Standard Bank offices in Rosebank on Wednesday night, September 14, reportedly after he had learnt his house and vehicle would be repossessed by the bank.

Eazy Ed posted three photos of the incident on his Facebook page.

TimesLive reported the man was angry with the bank, and that Standard Bank spokesperson Erik Larsen said police were investigating the case.

EWN further reported that police said the man was not drunk, and that nobody was in the offices at the time of the crash.

Man Drives Car Through Standard Bank Building In Rosebank https://t.co/DzeanUuV2s — Khensani Mawila (@Khens89) September 16, 2016

"An apparently livid man drove his vehicle through the glass doors of the Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ branch of Standard Bank." — USheriff (@Melody_Miya) September 15, 2016

