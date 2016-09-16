Tunnel coverage for Gautrain passengers

Vodacom has extended its 4G coverage to include 4G+ along most Gautrain routes to ensure it remains business as usual for customers in the underground tunnels.

It will now be possible for customers to continue to make calls, check emails, send messages and surf the internet when they travel on the Gautrain, Roodepoort Northsider reported.

This means that 4G and 4G+ coverage is now available en route to Gautrain’s Rosebank, Sandton, Marlboro and Midrand stations with speeds in excess of 100Mb/s achieved in deep underground environments.

The next phase of the project will be to enhance coverage along the track between Marlboro and OR Tambo International Airport, as well as between Marlboro and Pretoria to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted experience on all Gautrain routes.

Vodacom group chief technology officer Andries Delport said the initiative was part of a concerted drive to give their customers seamless connection everywhere in South Africa. “The basis of our competitive advantage lies in the superiority of our network, which we have achieved through continued investment in our network infrastructure.

“In the past two years alone, we spent R17 billion so that we can continue to provide great value to our customers.”

Earlier this year, Vodacom enabled its high-speed 4G+ service at Gautrain station platforms in Sandton, Rosebank and Park Station, in addition to the 2G, 3G and 4G coverage first deployed at these stations last year.

To provide underground coverage at these stations, Vodacom used distributed antenna systems located throughout the three stations. Each of these systems is connected via fibre-optic cable to network equipment located in Rosebank.

“Greater access to spectrum will enable Vodacom to undertake more initiatives of this nature while also extending broadband coverage to the remotest parts of our country. South Africans want faster speeds, wider coverage and lower prices, which is why it is so important to secure access to additional spectrum in South Africa,” said Delport.

