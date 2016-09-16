menu
Brothers held for burglary at a North West school

ANA
The brothers, aged 20 and 24, allegedly broke into the storeroom of the school on Thursday.

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly breaking into a school in Mmakau near Brits, North West, police said on Friday.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the brothers, aged 20 and 24, allegedly broke into the storeroom of Moemise Primary School in Mmakau on Thursday and made off with toilet rolls and washing powder.

“The suspects were apprehended after a tip-off was received that the duo was seen selling toilet papers at local tuck shops. Upon response, the police found the suspects in possession of toilet paper and washing powder at Mashiapere Section, Mmakau.

“The goods were successfully linked with a burglary case in which various items worth R1 780 were stolen when the school’s storeroom was burgled,” he said.

He said the brothers were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court soon on a charge possession of suspected stolen goods and burglary.

– African News Agency (ANA)

