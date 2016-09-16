menu
World 16.9.2016 01:43 pm

Honeymooning Spaniard killed in Bali boat blast

AFP
Police conduct investigations on a speedboat following an explosion on the vessel in Karang Asem, Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on September 15, 2016. An explosion on a speedboat in Bali left one foreign woman dead and 19 other tourists injured on September 15, police on the Indonesian holiday island said. / AFP / STR

Police conduct investigations on a speedboat following an explosion on the vessel in Karang Asem, Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on September 15, 2016. An explosion on a speedboat in Bali left one foreign woman dead and 19 other tourists injured on September 15, police on the Indonesian holiday island said. / AFP / STR

A Spanish woman on her honeymoon was killed in an explosion on a Bali tourist boat that left another foreigner dead and about 20 injured, officials said Friday.

The blast hit the speedboat carrying about 35 mostly European tourists shortly after it departed the Indonesian holiday island Thursday, smashing the rear window and sending debris flying through the vessel.

Officials say it was an accident likely caused by a problem with the fuel tank, and ruled out foul play on the island that has been hit by bloody Islamist militant bombings in the past.

An Austrian woman died soon after the explosion. A second tourist died later from her injuries in hospital and authorities confirmed Friday the victim was a 29-year-old Spanish woman, whose husband was also hurt in the blast.

Vanesa Pascual and her 31-year-old husband, who lived near Madrid, had been on honeymoon in Bali following their wedding at the start of September, according to local authorities in Spain.

“I can confirm that a Spanish woman died,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told Spanish television. “Her husband is being operated on.”

A total of 23 foreign tourists were injured in the blast on the boat, which was also carrying nationals from countries including Britain, France, Italy, Portugal and Ireland.

The speedboat, which was carrying four crew, had just left Padang Bai port in Bali on Thursday morning en route to the holiday island of Gili Trawangan when the blast occurred.

On Friday Bali police were examining the scene of the accident and questioning the boat crew and some of the foreign passengers.

Police spokesman Anak Agung Ngurah Sedana said they were trying to determine the cause of the accident and assess whether negligence was to blame.

The Indonesian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands is heavily dependent on ferry services but the industry has a poor safety record and fatal accidents are common.

Last year, dozens of tourists were injured when small explosions hit a ferry crossing between Bali and the neighbouring holiday island of Lombok.

A pocket of Hinduism in Muslim-majority Indonesia, Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors every year due to its palm-fringed, tropical beaches and picture-postcard temples.

Related Stories
Bali tourist boat blast kills two foreigners, injures 18 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign
National

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.