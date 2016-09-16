Mpumalanga businessman found dead in his car

A well-known local businessman in Mpumalanga was found dead in his car under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, Danie Jacobz, was found shot in his Hilux bakkie by TRAC N4 patrollers shortly after 5am on Wednesday, Lowvelder reported.

According to Mbombela police spokesperson Captain Dawie Pretorius, the vehicle was discovered on the N4 bridge near Kamagugu.

Pretorius confirmed that a firearm was found in the vehicle.

He said police had opened an inquest into Jacobz’s death, but at this stage they suspected he had shot himself while he was driving.

His daughter Alicia Klopper said her father had been in Mbombela attending a court case the day before.

It is understood she lives on the same premises as her parents in the Uitkyk area.

Her mother was in Gauteng at the time, and the family did not notice on Wednesday morning that he had not returned.

Klopper’s husband stayed at home off from work that day, and police came to the house to inform him of his father-in-law’s death.

The family declined to speak to Lowvelder further.

– Caxton News Service