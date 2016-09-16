Walmer township residents in PE demand release of mob suspects

Port Elizabeth police arrested three people from Walmer township after a mob attack that left two people dead and a third hospitalised.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said a group about 80 community members arrived at the Walmer Police Station on Friday morning to demand the release of the suspects.

The residents later dispersed after being addressed by senior police officials.

Labans said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night and were facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Three men were allegedly attacked earlier this month by a mob who accused the men of being house robbers.

Two men were beaten to death, and a third is currently still hospitalised.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

