Local News 16.9.2016 02:24 pm

Manzini could undergo surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Malesela, coach of Chippa United. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says surgery could fast-track Rhulani Manzini’s recovery time.

The striker sustained a 5th metatarsal fracture while playing against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal last week Sunday, an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for at least six weeks.

Manzini has had a promising start to the season, getting on the score sheet twice in two games before picking up the injury against Sundowns.

“Well, it is an estimated time, and it is not conclusive. We are still waiting on the final findings from the doctors,” said Malesela. “There is a chance that if they operate his [foot], recovery might be quicker so we will have to see.

“As we stand, we also have adjusted ourselves to say that he will be out for a minimum time of six weeks.”

