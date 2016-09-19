‘Muvhango’ this week: Khomotjo is back to her old tricks

Monday, September 19

Serithi sets her plan in motion to destroy the Mukwevhos. Thandaza’s joy at having Vusi back is short-lived when she discovers something in his jacket pocket. Gizara and Hangwani have their hands full trying to keep the big secret.

Tuesday, September 20

Khomotjo is back to her old tricks. Vusi drops a bombshell on Thandaza and Ranthumeng. Rendani is starting to regret the whole trip down to KZN.

Wednesday, September 21



Khomotjo tells Siyabonga that she needs to go on a road trip. Vusi and Thandaza make peace. Rendani nearly ruins Gizara’s surprise for her.

Thursday, September 22

Khomotjo changes tack and approaches Susan. Matshidiso’s situation takes a turn for the worse. Gizara finally gets to present Rendani with her gift.

Friday, September 23



Serithi tries to outsmart Khomotjo. Matshidiso tries in vain to raise money for her mining project. Rendani is in seventh heaven about her new car. And then something happens.

ALSO READ >> WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’