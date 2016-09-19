menu
‘Uzalo’: Thobile catches Pastor Nkosi kissing Esther

Citizen reporter
The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

Thobile’s luck runs out too when she is caught doing something. Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week to find out what happens.

Monday, September 19

Mxolisi sees an old friend and associate, but he doesn’t get the welcome he hoped for. As Amos makes himself a pest that won’t go away, Ayanda assumes Sibahle has already replaced him. As cameras record “Apostle”, Nkosi is questioned About Zinhle’s death, but he believes she was possessed.

Tuesday, September 20

Smangele finds out shocking news from MaNzuza. Ayanda takes a huge step for the sake of his child. Esther Lubisi continues to show how devious she really is. Mastermind and Mxolisi fear for their lives in prison, as it seems like someone has been sent to kill them. Mxolisi has a plan of how they’re going to get rid of uncle Mandla.

Wednesday, September 21

A startling discovery is made about Pastor Nkosi. Smangele’s rug is pulled from under her feet. Things go from bad to worse for Mxolisi and Mastermind. Thobile catches Pastor Nkosi kissing Esther.

Nosipho refuses to help Mxolisi by alluring Pravesh. Fikile catches GC and Thobile talking about her. MaNzuza asks Ayanda how he is planning on supporting his new child and wife.

