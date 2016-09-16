Public safety officers rescue adorable pups dumped by mother

A litter of adorable puppies that were found abandoned in an open field on Adam Tas Street in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday morning have been taken to Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

The heartless mother of the puppies left them to die in the field.

A concerned member of the public phoned Public Safety for assistance in removing the dogs.

Public Safety officers, together with members of the public, are currently relocating the scared pups to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) kennels.

Nine of them have so far been safely removed, and more are to follow.

– Caxton News Service