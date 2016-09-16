menu
National 16.9.2016 04:09 pm

Public safety officers rescue adorable pups dumped by mother

Nameera Sarjoo
Abondoned puppies taken to Animal Anti-Cruelty League

Abondoned puppies taken to Animal Anti-Cruelty League

Public Safety officers, together with members of the public, are currently relocating the scared pups to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) kennels.

A litter of adorable puppies that were found abandoned in an open field on Adam Tas Street in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday morning have been taken to Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

Abandoned puppies.

One of the abandoned puppy.

The heartless mother of the puppies left them to die in the field.

READ MORE: Severely injured dogs rescued at illegal dog-fighting gathering

A concerned member of the public phoned Public Safety for assistance in removing the dogs.

Public Safety officers, together with members of the public, are currently relocating the scared pups to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) kennels.

Nine of them have so far been safely removed, and more are to follow.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Couple witnesses hijacking in Kempton Park 25.5.2016
VIDEO: Chained dog left to die under bridge 29.3.2016
(UPDATE) East Rand house robbers arrested 12.11.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign
National

EFF supports #DataMustFall campaign

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.