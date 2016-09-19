menu
Soapies 19.9.2016 11:00 am

‘Generations’ this week: Sphe wants out of her marriage

Citizen reporter
'Generations: The Legacy' family

This is what’s coming up on ‘Generations’ this week.

Monday  September 19

Tshidi hates herself for what she’s doing to her mother. Jack is surprised by what Tebogo has come to say. Has Namhla given up on her dreams?

Tuesday September 20

Cosmo is horrified by what he finds in the alley out back. Xolelwa soon regrets asking Patricia for help. Sphe manipulates a friend into doing something unethical.

Wednesday  September 21

Lucy is not impressed to see Smanga until she hears what he has to say. Tau is livid that Thapelo is not part of the Moroka legacy. Nolusapho has devastating news regarding Mazwi’s test results.

Thursday September 22

Zondiwe is not doing well since arriving back at the home. Nolwazi can’t resist when her ex kisses her passionately. Kgosi offers to help the Diales but there’s a condition attached.

Friday  September 23

Tshidi reaches out to Jack. Cosmo gathers intel on the enemy. Sphe wants out of her marriage.

