National 16.9.2016 04:47 pm

SANParks to cull hundreds of hippo, buffalo

CNS Reporter
SANPArks to cull Hippos and Buffaloes

The meat will be donated to the community.

To curb the effects of one of the worst droughts South Africa has faced, SANParks will be forced to cull 350 hippopotamuses and buffaloes, All4Women reports.

Buffaloes to be culled too.

The animals have to be killed to ensure there is enough grass for other animals to forage on. If they aren’t killed, they may starve to death due to the drought.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla told A4W: “The animals in the Kruger National Park would be ‘humanely shot’ this year. There are currently about 47 000 buffalo and 7 500 hippos living in the park.”

– Caxton News Service

