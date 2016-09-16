menu
PE teens charged with hijacking, murder to apply for bail

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

A 15-year-old girl was earlier released from custody, as police did not have enough evidence to link her to the crime.

Four teenage boys arrested in connection with the fatal hijacking of 53-year-old Magda van Vuuren appeared in the Justice Nerina House Court on Friday.

The boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, and from Westview School, are facing charges of murder, vehicle hijacking, illegal possession of firearm and possession of suspected stolen property.

Earlier this week, two teenagers were arrested in Van Vuuren’s BMW at a petrol station in Blue Water Bay, just hours after Van Vuuren was shot and killed during a hijacking in Diaz Road, Adcockvale.

Van Vuuren was visiting her mother on Monday afternoon when she was shot in the back, allegedly by a young schoolboy in uniform who then drove off in her car. Van Vuuren later died in hospital.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning at his home in Zwide, where police also recovered a firearm. Police say the firearm belonged to the boy’s father.

Subsequently, an additional two suspects were arrested for the same crime.

The case against the four juveniles was postponed until September 21 for a formal bail application.

– African News Agency (ANA)

