Brits court postpones Hope Zinde’s son bail application

The case against a 23-year-old man, accused of killing his mother, was postponed in Brits Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mark Zinde briefly appeared in court to apply for bail but the state requested a postponement so that they could consult with the investigating officer. Zinde will know next week whether he will be granted bail.

The state was unable to consult with the investigating officer, as he had been away on official duty in Limpopo.

Zinde is accused of murdering his mother Hope Zinde, former SABC board member, journalist and television news anchor.

He was facing a charge of murder and one for possession of drugs. The state alleged he killed his mother, 50, at their home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits in June.

He was referred to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria following his arrest in June.

The psychiatric report, read in court on Monday, declared Zinde was fit to stand trial, and he was capable of understanding court proceedings.

The bail application hearing is scheduled to take place on September 20.

– African News Agency (ANA)