Sundowns will struggle against Zesco – Mulenga

Mulenga says the energy from Zesco fans at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium will be enough to throw Sundowns off.

The former Zesco United player relived moments when they would make it difficult for the visiting team to walk away with points.

The Zambian believes Zesco’s defence has a quality that will contain the Sundowns’ attacking trio Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly labelled CBD.

“They have the mettle to contain the CBD. The defenders at Zesco are big and physical, plus it will be hot that side [in Zambia],” Mulenga told Goal.

“So I don’t see the trio scoring any goals. No one goes to Levy Mwanawasa and beats Zesco,” the former Ajax Cape Town star insisted.

“From my time there, that’s a war zone. The fans are also amazing, and they sing for 90 minutes.

“They have entertaining and dangerous players that I think will cause big problems for Sundowns are Cletus Chama, Mwape Mwela and David Owino,” the Mbombela United winger concluded.