Double champ Du Toit lifts SA tally

After winning the 100m title and setting a world record of 11.42 seconds last week, Du Toit returned to the track to lift the 400m crown as he earned a convincing victory in a personal best 51.13. The 23-year-old speedster crossed the line nearly two seconds ahead of silver medallist Omar Monterola of Venezuela who finished in 52.93.

Elsewhere on the track, in the early session on day nine of the multi-sport Games, Anrune Liebenberg was edged off the podium in the women’s 200m T45-47 final.

Having grabbed silver in her favoured 400m event earlier in the week, Liebenberg completed the half-lap race in 26.57, missing out on the bronze medal by 0.31.

Dyan Buis, who earned long jump bronze and narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100m event, took second place in his 400m T38 heat in 54.66, progressing to the final to be contested late on Saturday evening (SA time). In the swimming pool, Emily Gray finished third in her 100m backstroke S9 heat in 1:16.42, touching the wall 0.78 outside a place in the final, taking ninth position overall.

Cyclist Goldy Fuchs finished ninth in the T1-2 road race, a little more than six minutes outside a podium place, and Craig Ridgard was 28th in the men’s C1-2-3 road race, more than 18 minutes off the pace of the lead peloton.

After nine days of competition at the Rio Games, the SA team had landed 14 medals with six gold, four silver and four bronze.