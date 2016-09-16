menu
Other sport 16.9.2016 07:23 pm

Double champ Du Toit lifts SA tally

Wesley Botton
South Africa's Charl du Toit during the 400m final at the 2016 Paralympic Games on September 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images). Date Created:

South Africa's Charl du Toit during the 400m final at the 2016 Paralympic Games on September 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images). Date Created:

Charl du Toit flaunted his status as the top T37 sprinter in the world on Friday, storming to his second gold medal of the Rio Paralympics.

After winning the 100m title and setting a world record of 11.42 seconds last week, Du Toit returned to the track to lift the 400m crown as he earned a convincing victory in a personal best 51.13. The 23-year-old speedster crossed the line nearly two seconds ahead of silver medallist Omar Monterola of Venezuela who finished in 52.93.

Elsewhere on the track, in the early session on day nine of the multi-sport Games, Anrune Liebenberg was edged off the podium in the women’s 200m T45-47 final.

Having grabbed silver in her favoured 400m event earlier in the week, Liebenberg completed the half-lap race in 26.57, missing out on the bronze medal by 0.31.

Dyan Buis, who earned long jump bronze and narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100m event, took second place in his 400m T38 heat in 54.66, progressing to the final to be contested late on Saturday evening (SA time). In the swimming pool, Emily Gray finished third in her 100m backstroke S9 heat in 1:16.42, touching the wall 0.78 outside a place in the final, taking ninth position overall.

Cyclist Goldy Fuchs finished ninth in the T1-2 road race, a little more than six minutes outside a podium place, and Craig Ridgard was 28th in the men’s C1-2-3 road race, more than 18 minutes off the pace of the lead peloton.

After nine days of competition at the Rio Games, the SA team had landed 14 medals with six gold, four silver and four bronze.

Related Stories
SA medal haul rises to seven 12.9.2016
SA sprint trio charge to Paralympic medals 11.9.2016
Team South Africa named for 2016 Rio Paralympics 19.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’
National

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.