Makhura ‘concerned’ by rising deaths of psychiatric patients

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has asked for the investigation by the health ombudsman into the death of 36 psychiatric patients under the province’s care to go beyond the scope of the Life Esidimeni medical facility and look into the incidents of the past five years.

The premier said he had been concerned by the rising deaths of psychiatric patients in provincial facilities. “We are deeply concerned about the loss of lives [of] patients that were in the custody of the state,” he said.

“I fully support the investigation by the health ombudsman.” A total of 36 patients have died after they were discharged from Life Esidimeni medical facility.

The dead are among the 2 000 patients who were transferred to other facilities after the provincial department cancelled a contract with Life Healthcare Esidimeni due to nonaffordability. The private facility had provided long-term chronic mental health care to thousands of patients in Gauteng for more than 40 years.

Makhura said that patients dying while in state custody was concerning and regrettable. He further promised that the provincial government would work on the matter with the national health department and the affected families. “Over the past five years there have been a number of patients who passed away,” Makhura said.

“I would like the health ombudsman to also look into this disturbing trend. I would like the office of the health ombudsman to look as to why those patients have died in our facilities.

“The death of one patient is one too many. They should go even beyond Life Esidimeni. They should look at the period of five years.” The premier spoke with sadness as he related the trend in the death of patients in the province’s facilities. He returned to the topic three times during the media briefing in his office yesterday.

“A lot of them had no visitors. Their families had abandoned them. We must show that we are a caring government,” he said.

Returning to the matter after speaking about the housing backlog in the province, Makhura said: “Every year, as government, we sit with people that have no relatives. We have to take care of them. “We are a caring government, their death is not due to negligence.”