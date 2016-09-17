menu
National 17.9.2016 06:00 am

Unisa ‘English-only policy’ debate rages

Ilse de Lange
Unisa Building, Pretoria | Unisa site

Unisa Building, Pretoria | Unisa site

Unisa said the real importance of the new language policy was not in the treatment of Afrikaans, but in the treatment of indigenous languages.

South Africa’s only distance learning university, Unisa, could not single out 5.1% of its students for “very privileged treatment” by retaining Afrikaans as a medium of instruction, the university has argued.

Unisa opposed an application by civil rights group AfriForum for an interim interdict to stop the university from implementing its new English-only policy.

Matthew Chaskalson, for Unisa, argued in the North Gauteng High Court that the university was committed to making the aspiration of tuition in all 11 official languages a reality and had to use its resources for the best interest of its entire student body.

ALSO READ: Court challenge against UFS anti-Afrikaans policy

He said the real importance of the new language policy was not in the treatment of Afrikaans, but in the treatment of indigenous languages.

“We’re not talking about a university where a substantial number of students choose to be instructed in Afrikaans. The facts show that, at best, 5.1% of Unisa’s students take a single module in Afrikaans.

“We say there has been no violation of rights. They [AfriForum] attempt to preserve a historical position of a pre-democracy era and resist the attempt by Unisa to place all languages on an equal footing in circumstances which can no longer be justified, either historically or practically.”

He argued that AfriForum had not come up with a single affidavit by a student saying that the English-only policy was a real problem and that it had no legal standing to even argue the matter.

Johan du Toit, for AfriForum, argued that the university’s new language policy was a serious inroad into the fundamental rights of students to be educated in the language of their choice, where practically possible. He argued that there had been no consultation at all with any of the students affected by the policy before it was implemented overnight.

Du Toit said AfriForum’s main application to set aside the language policy would probably not be concluded within the next year or two. If the court did not grant an interim interdict and the application eventually succeeded, the rights of students who wanted Afrikaans tuition would forever be lost, he added.

“We’re not saying expand Afrikaans. It’s just a question of reinstating what was there. It may be that over the years Afrikaans will lapse because of a lack of demand,” he said.

Related Stories
A yes to Afrikaans is a yes to exclusion 16.9.2016
AfriForum, Solidarity take UFS language policy to high court 11.9.2016
Call for Khelobedu to be made 12th official language 30.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’
National

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.