35 people injured in N1 bus fire

Emergency services are attending to 35 people who sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in caught alight on the N1 North after New Road in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, this evening, September 16.

The N1 highway by New Road has been temporarily closed to traffic as emergency services, including Emer-G-Med paramedics and the City of Johannesburg Fire Department, attend the scene. There are heavy delays in the vicinity of the incident.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said, “It’s believed that the bus was travelling on the highway when the passengers started to complain of smoke in the cabin; shortly thereafter the bus caught alight.” The passengers and driver managed to free themselves by breaking and jumping out of the windows of the bus.

Cohen said the 35 injured passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to more serious. Most of the injured patients suffered from smoke inhalation burns and soft tissue injuries. “A total of 31 patients will be transported by Emer-G-Med and the four others by other private ambulance services to various nearby medical facilities,” he said.

At 9.30pm on Friday evening, Cohen said no fatalities had been reported.

Local authorities are on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

– Caxton News Service