menu
Racing News 17.9.2016 07:12 am

Rodney to score in Cape

Jack Milner
Image credit: Thinkstock

Image credit: Thinkstock

There are two plate races for winners on a 10-race card at Durbanville today and both top-rated runners look hard to beat.

Both are trained by Carol Bass-Robinson and will be ridden by Grant van Niekerk.

Race 2 is a Graduation Plate over 1200m and Rodney is at least 4.5kg better handicapped than any of his opposition. He has had two runs following a lengthy break of almost five months and both have been very good. He won his first start back in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m at Kenilworth and showed a lot of guts in getting up to touch off Search Party by a short head.

He raced in another Pinnacle Stakes over the same course and distance last month and went off at 11-20. But on this occasion he lost one length at the start and then cast his left hind shoe, so finishing just one length behind Little Mo, to whom he was conceding 7.5kg, was not a bad effort.

This will be his third run back so he should be at peak fitness. Most importantly, Rodney has performed well at Durbanville. In October last year he finished a 1.25-length second behind Spirit Of Hamilton over 1300m at this track. He is well enough drawn at No 4.

Once you look past Rodney there are a few horses close together on handicap but best of the balance could be La Favourari. He has raced twice at Durbanville for two second places so he, too, handles the track. Aldo Domeyer rides and they are drawn No 5.

Race 7 is an Allowance Plate for fillies and mares over 1400m and in this event Bass-Robinson saddles Taffety Tart. Her lone win has been over this course and distance after which she ran third in both the Grade 2 Choice Carriers Championship over 1400m and the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Classic. Both races were won by Silver Mountain.

She then ran on well from a wide draw in the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes over 1600m at Kenilworth to finish 5.40 lengths behind stable companion Inara. Her trip to KwaZulu-Natal was not great but in both her races at Greyville she was not blessed with good draws.

Her last outing was in a Pinnacle Stakes at Scottsville in June when she started favourite but like so many others did not enjoy her first start at undulating Scottsville track and was hanging in the straight. In the end she did well to finish fifth, beaten just 1.15 lengths by Chestnuts N Pearls.

In this event she will carry just 51.5kg and is at least 5.5kg better handicapped with any of her rivals. She also has the advantage of jumping from No 4 draw.

A Time To Dream has decent form and has won at this track but she was beaten 1.40 lengths by Taffety Tart in the Fillies Guineas and is now 9.5kg worse off.  Qing won four in a row but ran poorly last time and she will still need to prove her fitness while Beach Goddess is from the in-form Brett Crawford yard but gives 7.5kg to Taffety Tart and jumps from barrier No 9.

 

Related Stories
Rivarine to see red 15.9.2016
Lucky Tuesday can do it 14.9.2016
‘Ball’ to wreck again 13.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

readers' choice

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals
National

The 8 biggest EFF, DA and ANC race scandals

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’
National

SAA’s Myeni ‘being attacked for fighting white male corruption’

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage
Celebrities

‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.