Rodney to score in Cape

Both are trained by Carol Bass-Robinson and will be ridden by Grant van Niekerk.

Race 2 is a Graduation Plate over 1200m and Rodney is at least 4.5kg better handicapped than any of his opposition. He has had two runs following a lengthy break of almost five months and both have been very good. He won his first start back in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m at Kenilworth and showed a lot of guts in getting up to touch off Search Party by a short head.

He raced in another Pinnacle Stakes over the same course and distance last month and went off at 11-20. But on this occasion he lost one length at the start and then cast his left hind shoe, so finishing just one length behind Little Mo, to whom he was conceding 7.5kg, was not a bad effort.

This will be his third run back so he should be at peak fitness. Most importantly, Rodney has performed well at Durbanville. In October last year he finished a 1.25-length second behind Spirit Of Hamilton over 1300m at this track. He is well enough drawn at No 4.

Once you look past Rodney there are a few horses close together on handicap but best of the balance could be La Favourari. He has raced twice at Durbanville for two second places so he, too, handles the track. Aldo Domeyer rides and they are drawn No 5.

Race 7 is an Allowance Plate for fillies and mares over 1400m and in this event Bass-Robinson saddles Taffety Tart. Her lone win has been over this course and distance after which she ran third in both the Grade 2 Choice Carriers Championship over 1400m and the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Classic. Both races were won by Silver Mountain.

She then ran on well from a wide draw in the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes over 1600m at Kenilworth to finish 5.40 lengths behind stable companion Inara. Her trip to KwaZulu-Natal was not great but in both her races at Greyville she was not blessed with good draws.

Her last outing was in a Pinnacle Stakes at Scottsville in June when she started favourite but like so many others did not enjoy her first start at undulating Scottsville track and was hanging in the straight. In the end she did well to finish fifth, beaten just 1.15 lengths by Chestnuts N Pearls.

In this event she will carry just 51.5kg and is at least 5.5kg better handicapped with any of her rivals. She also has the advantage of jumping from No 4 draw.

A Time To Dream has decent form and has won at this track but she was beaten 1.40 lengths by Taffety Tart in the Fillies Guineas and is now 9.5kg worse off. Qing won four in a row but ran poorly last time and she will still need to prove her fitness while Beach Goddess is from the in-form Brett Crawford yard but gives 7.5kg to Taffety Tart and jumps from barrier No 9.