Racing News 18.9.2016 07:26 am

Versatile Saratoga Dancer can win again

Trevor Reid
Saratoga Dancer could be the best of the Duncan Howells runners in Race 6 at Scottsville today.

Class should prevail and Saratoga Dancer has done well at this course having already won four times here.

The Duncan Howells-trained Saratoga Dancer was fifth in this year’s running of the Vodacom Durban July and followed that up with a decent fourth in the Champions Cup so a drop to Race 6, a MR 100 Handicap over 1400m at Scottsville today looks his for the taking.

Jockey Anthony Delpech is looking to improve his strike rate for this yard and has been entrusted with the ride.

Stable companions Ten Gun Salute and Sylvester The Cat both have ability and are not completely out of it but Ten Gun Salute is far better over further and Sylvester The Cat has not been the most reliable horse in the Howells yard.

Two runners on the card at decent prices who could be worth eachway strikes are King Of Scots in Race 3 and Judith Anne in Race 4.

The Doug Campbell yard is in fine form and King Of Scots has done well enough in his three starts to date.

He was runner-up to Coyote on debut and followed that up with a decent third behind Last Winter.

This Kildonian gelding was fifth behind Count Von Count last time out in a feature race. A step up to 1400m on the turf is likely to suit King Of Scots.

Another yard who is doing well in KwaZulu-Natal is that of Glen Kotzen.

They send out Judith Anne who broke out of the maiden ranks in February at Durbanville and probably needed her next start in June.

She should strip fitter for this and is well enough drawn in stall No 5.

 

