Live report: Boks in battle of Christchurch

The Springboks’ two heaviest defeats in history against arch-rivals the All Blacks often came up in discussion this week before Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test in Christchurch.

It’s been a while since the Boks have been written off so badly and comparisons of the 55-35 loss in 1997 and the 52-16 loss of 2003 were often mentioned the past week.

The Boks, who have suffered three losses in six Tests this year, best chance of possible success probably lies in the option to return to their conservative gameplan of the past to kick and defend for all their lives and try to physically wrestle the living daylights out of the home side.

The All Blacks however are on a different planet, have been unbeaten in their last 14 Tests, are the back-to-back World Champions and having not lost on home soil for seven years and 43 Tests and have transformed the game of rugby into an art with their attacking kicking gameplan.

A long 80 minutes are on the menu for the Boks.

Kickoff is at 9.35am.