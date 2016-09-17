menu
Local News 17.9.2016 11:31 am

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go

Phakaaathi Reporter
Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix)

Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix)

Danny Jordaan appears to have indicated that Bafana Bafana head coach Shakes Mashaba will be sacked this week.

South African Football Association president Jordaan told respected African football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on Saturday that the Safa executive committee would discuss the matter on Wednesday.

“Mashaba just has to go,” said Jordaan, according to Obayiuwana.

“The outcry is too much. The Safa exco will discuss the matter on Wednesday … We have to get a new coach in place before out opening Fifa World Cup qualifier. This is very important.”

Jordaan also told Obayiuwana about a possible pay-off for Mashaba: “In the case of non-performance he is entitled to a pay-off of 3 months wages.”

Safa have since denied the story.

“Shakes Mashaba is Bafana Bafana coach & any information to the contrary is ill-conceived,” tweeted Safa head of communications Dominic Chimhavi.

Mashaba failed to take Bafana to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the performance of the side was slammed by Jordaan after a 1-1 home draw with Mauritania in their final qualifier, sparking rumours that Mashaba was set to lose his job.

The Bafana coach has already gone before a Safa technical committee to explain why Bafana failed to make it to Gabon 2017 and how he intends to deal with future challenges, starting with the the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

But it now seems he has not done enough to convince Safa to keep him. Bafana’s first World Cup qualifier is in Burkina Faso on October 8, leaving the association little time to find a replacement.

Related Stories
Safa suspends Moroka Swallows games 16.9.2016
Hunt ‘open’ to Mashaba’s job 14.9.2016
Embattled Mashaba survives the axe 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go
Phakaaathi

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’
Celebrities

WATCH: Muvhango’s Susan dances to Babes Wodumo’s ‘Wololo’

readers' choice

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Audi also wants to build a bakkie
Motoring News

Audi also wants to build a bakkie

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.