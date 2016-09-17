Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go

South African Football Association president Jordaan told respected African football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on Saturday that the Safa executive committee would discuss the matter on Wednesday.
“Mashaba just has to go,” said Jordaan, according to Obayiuwana.
“The outcry is too much. The Safa exco will discuss the matter on Wednesday … We have to get a new coach in place before out opening Fifa World Cup qualifier. This is very important.”
Jordaan also told Obayiuwana about a possible pay-off for Mashaba: “In the case of non-performance he is entitled to a pay-off of 3 months wages.”
Safa have since denied the story.
“Shakes Mashaba is Bafana Bafana coach & any information to the contrary is ill-conceived,” tweeted Safa head of communications Dominic Chimhavi.
Mashaba failed to take Bafana to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the performance of the side was slammed by Jordaan after a 1-1 home draw with Mauritania in their final qualifier, sparking rumours that Mashaba was set to lose his job.
The Bafana coach has already gone before a Safa technical committee to explain why Bafana failed to make it to Gabon 2017 and how he intends to deal with future challenges, starting with the the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
But it now seems he has not done enough to convince Safa to keep him. Bafana’s first World Cup qualifier is in Burkina Faso on October 8, leaving the association little time to find a replacement.