National 17.9.2016 12:03 pm

Sanco urges NPA to show respect for the rule of law

African News Agency
FILE PICTURE: Lawrence Mrwebi. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Herman Verwey)

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has called on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to show respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

This follows the High Court in Pretoria’s decision to strike senior NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi off the roll of advocates for bringing the prosecuting authority, the legal profession, and the office of the president into disrepute following an application by the General Council of the Bar.

“Whatever processes that the NPA will embark upon to deal with the unprecedented ruling which will have far reaching consequences must unequivocally communicate its commitment to uphold the decisions of our courts and put the credibility of the institution and interest of the country above those of the affected individuals,” Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said it was important for the NPA’s final decision on the matter to be expedited.

“The image of the prosecution authority which has been severely tarnished by the ruling against the deputy prosecutions boss [Jiba] and the head of [the] specialised commercial crime unit [Mrwebi] must be salvaged and urgent steps taken to ensure that the institution emerges quicker out of the crisis it is facing.”

Public confidence in the NPA should not be eroded by actions that would compromise the entire criminal justice system and the state.

“Decisive action is required to clean up the damage caused by the protracted Richard Mdluli and Johan Booysen sagas which culminated in the embarrassing ruling against the two NPA executives,” Mahlangu said.

