SA sprinters progress in Rio

This after Hilton Langenhoven and Jonathan Ntutu booked their places in the penultimate round of the sprint event at the Rio Paralympics.

Langenhoven, who won the long jump gold medal earlier at the Games, clocked the fastest time of the opening round to win his heat in 22.27 seconds on Friday evening. Jonathan Ntutu, the 100m silver medallist, finished third in his half-lap heat in 22.91.

Though he faded down the home straight after leading off the bend, Ntutu did enough to progress as the eighth fastest qualifier, joining his compatriot in the next round.

After nine days of competition at the 11-day Rio Games, the SA team had earned 14 medals (six gold, four silver and four bronze).

The quadrennial multi-sport spectacle comes to a close on Sunday.