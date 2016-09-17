menu
Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital

ANA
He was discharged Wednesday, but was hospitalised again three days later.

Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was on Saturday readmitted to a Cape Town hospital for treatment of a possible wound infection two days after he was discharged.

Tutu had spent the past three weeks in hospital for treatment of recurring infections resulting from past treatments he had for prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Tutu was readmitted in the morning as a precaution after a surgical wound showed signs of infection, his wife Leah Tutu said in a statement released on her behalf. He had been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“The family is very grateful for the ongoing prayers and support,” she said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

