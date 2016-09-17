Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital

Tutu had spent the past three weeks in hospital for treatment of recurring infections resulting from past treatments he had for prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Tutu was readmitted in the morning as a precaution after a surgical wound showed signs of infection, his wife Leah Tutu said in a statement released on her behalf. He had been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“The family is very grateful for the ongoing prayers and support,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)