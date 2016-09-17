menu
World 17.9.2016 02:27 pm

One dead in Sri Lanka after temple elephants spark stampede

AFP
Photo by Gallo Images

Photo by Gallo Images

A mahout tried to separate the two animals by poking one with a sharp-edged hook, causing the elephant to run away in pain

Brawling elephants triggered a stampede at a temple in southern Sri Lanka which left one woman dead and a dozen wounded, police said Saturday.

A mahout tried to separate the two animals by poking one with a sharp-edged hook, causing the elephant to run away in pain late Friday, a police official said.

“The elephant did not harm anyone, it was trying to get away from the mahout, but people panicked and started running,” a local police official told AFP by phone.

The Hindu temple in Ratnapura, 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Colombo, was packed with devotees ahead of an annual pageant.

A 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack following the incident, while about a dozen others were hospitalised for minor injuries suffered in the stampede, the police official said.

“The situation was quickly brought under control,” he added.

Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka and domesticated animals are frequently paraded at temples during Buddhist and Hindu festivals.

The country’s wild elephant population had dropped to 6,000, from some 7,379 five years ago, largely due to farmers encroaching on their natural habitat.

The number of domesticated elephants has also dropped considerably as the authorities no longer grant permits for the capture of animals from the wild.

aj/ceb

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

Related Stories
Tug-of-war resumes over Thai temple tigers 30.5.2016
England’s Cook still waiting for 10,00th Test run 27.5.2016
Proteas save their best for last 28.3.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital
Africa

Archbishop Tutu readmitted in hospital

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go
Phakaaathi

Jordaan – Mashaba just has to go

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps
Fitness and health

Type 2 diabetes linked to long naps

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 
Celebrities

Twitter slams ‘jealous’ AKA for ‘throwing shade at DJ Zinhle’ 

readers' choice

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files
National

Judge Mabel Jansen robbers wanted Malema’s tax files

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa
National

Winnie Mandela ‘unites’ Malema and Ramaphosa

Audi also wants to build a bakkie
Motoring News

Audi also wants to build a bakkie

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal
National

Zuma’s pals get first multimillion-rand nuclear deal

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.